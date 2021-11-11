Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 196,454 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,454 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Capital One Financial worth $105,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $156.28 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

