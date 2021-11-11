Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cigna were worth $90,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cigna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,342,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $555,268,000 after purchasing an additional 229,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.90.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $217.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.26. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

