Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 14,998 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LHC Group were worth $98,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $147.95 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Cowen lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

