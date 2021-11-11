Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $69.26 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,825 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.55% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $69,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NSA stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

