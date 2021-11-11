Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,266,511 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lantheus were worth $66,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.12, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $218,301 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

