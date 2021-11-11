ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $24.50. ThredUp shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 43,154 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

In related news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $516,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,899,191.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

