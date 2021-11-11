TheStreet Lowers PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.
NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $22.84 on Monday. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.03 million, a P/E ratio of -49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.
Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.