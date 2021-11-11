TheStreet Lowers PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $22.84 on Monday. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.03 million, a P/E ratio of -49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,295,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,776,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,986,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PetIQ by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after buying an additional 400,961 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

