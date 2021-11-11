Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Thermon Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE THR traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 73,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 1.50. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thermon Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 11,286.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Thermon Group worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

