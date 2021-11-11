The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Head to Head Review

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and The Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A The Walt Disney 1.77% 3.78% 1.68%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xponential Fitness and The Walt Disney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 7 1 3.13 The Walt Disney 0 4 19 0 2.83

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $16.79, indicating a potential downside of 11.42%. The Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $208.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.66%. Given The Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Walt Disney is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xponential Fitness and The Walt Disney’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 4.85 -$2.86 billion $0.61 285.98

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Walt Disney.

Summary

The Walt Disney beats Xponential Fitness on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co. is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations. The Parks, Experiences and Products segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; the Disneyland Resort in California; Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii; the Disney Vacation Club; the Disney Cruise Line; and Adventures by Disney. The Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays. This segment distributes films primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Touchstone banners. The DTCI segment licenses the company’s trade names, characters and visual and literary properties to various manufacturers, game developers, publishers and retailers throughout the world. It also develops and publ

