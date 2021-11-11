The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.87.

TTD opened at $88.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.03, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 24.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 12.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,417.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

