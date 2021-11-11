The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWGAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.