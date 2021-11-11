The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 92.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,235 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $146.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,175 shares of company stock worth $47,997,070. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.