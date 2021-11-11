The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.90 million-$111.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.98 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.570 EPS.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.28. 401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $745.35 million, a P/E ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

