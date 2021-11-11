The J. M. Smucker Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 12,982 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,773% compared to the typical volume of 693 call options.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.