The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $37.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

