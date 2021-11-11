The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.53

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.54. The Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 154,865 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,654 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.