The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Gap Up to $8.90

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.80. The Honest shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 65,100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

