The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 753,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

