The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Trading 6.8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.18. 1,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 122,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $655.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.
The Hackett Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCKT)
The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.
