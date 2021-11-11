The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Trading 6.8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.18. 1,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 122,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 47,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,874,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 419,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $655.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

