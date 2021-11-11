The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $401.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.37 and a 200-day moving average of $384.98. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

