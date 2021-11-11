The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,867 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $131,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 63,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,514,050. The company has a market capitalization of $244.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

