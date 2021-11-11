The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $304,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,305 shares of company stock worth $5,540,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of The Chemours worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.