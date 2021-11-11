The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stake Lowered by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.62. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Brink's

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

