The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.61.

BNS opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.