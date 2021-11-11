The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $236.94

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.94 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.27). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.17), with a volume of 38,368 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £89.68 million and a PE ratio of 11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £45,794.25 ($59,830.48).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

