Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,927 shares of company stock worth $2,660,262. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.15 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

