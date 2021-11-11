Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk Sells 676,812 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54.

TSLA opened at $1,067.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.62, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $871.57 and a 200 day moving average of $731.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

