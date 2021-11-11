Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

TRNO opened at $75.55 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

