Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

NYSE TEX opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.70. Terex has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Terex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Terex by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,183 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.