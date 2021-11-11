Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

