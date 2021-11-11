Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.00% of Teradata worth $54,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

TDC opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

