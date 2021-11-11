Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Releases Earnings Results

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempest Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

