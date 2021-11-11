TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on T. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.17.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of T opened at C$29.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.80 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$24.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.06%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.