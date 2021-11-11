Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Teleflex has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $341.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.98. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $338.68 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.