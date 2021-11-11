Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,279 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,160 shares of company stock worth $3,098,130 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.85.

TDOC stock opened at $137.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

