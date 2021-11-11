Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 160,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,952,446 shares.The stock last traded at $28.62 and had previously closed at $26.83.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

