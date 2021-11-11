Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $0.64. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 368.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $5.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.56. 10,031,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 51.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.