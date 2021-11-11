TD Securities Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Target Price to C$38.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.70.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

