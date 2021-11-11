TD Securities Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $32.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.43.

NYSE ATUS opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

