TD Securities Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$45.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CSFB cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.92.

TSE PPL opened at C$41.77 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$29.60 and a 12 month high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.98 billion and a PE ratio of -114.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -688.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 267 shares of company stock worth $9,662.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

