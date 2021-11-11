TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) & Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Head-To-Head Contrast

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -25.55% Solid Biosciences N/A -35.42% -30.86%

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.12 million ($2.33) -2.99 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million ($0.83) -2.66

TCR2 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TCR2 Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80 Solid Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $28.20, suggesting a potential upside of 305.17%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 360.03%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Solid Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.