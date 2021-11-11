TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCRR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 445,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,146. The stock has a market cap of $270.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.16. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

