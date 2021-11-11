Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Gap Down to $17.23

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $16.74. Tattooed Chef shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 36,080 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after buying an additional 2,191,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 781,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the third quarter worth about $8,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 435,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

