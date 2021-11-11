TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $47.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TASK shares. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $58.16 on Monday. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

