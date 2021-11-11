Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGB. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.98.

TGB stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $601.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.37. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

