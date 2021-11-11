Tartisan Nickel (CNSX:TN) Given New $0.77 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Tartisan Nickel (CNSX:TN) had its price objective raised by Fundamental Research from $0.57 to $0.77 in a research note published on Monday morning. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Expecting a Robust PEA Before the Year-End” and dated October 28, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.

Tartisan Nickel Company Profile

Tartisan Nickel Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It owns 100% interests in the Kenbridge nickel project located in Ontario, Canada; the Don Pancho polymetallic zinc-lead-silver-manganese project situated in the Province of Huaral, Peru; the Sill Lake silver-lead project located in the Sault Ste.

