Tartisan Nickel (CNSX:TN) Given New $0.77 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Tartisan Nickel (CNSX:TN) had its price objective raised by Fundamental Research from $0.57 to $0.77 in a research note published on Monday morning. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Expecting a Robust PEA Before the Year-End” and dated October 28, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.
Tartisan Nickel Company Profile
