Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $162,274.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,025 shares of company stock valued at $836,423. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.