Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF) traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 2,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 20,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

Taronis Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

