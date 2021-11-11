Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $253.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.70. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

