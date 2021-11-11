Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.14 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.450 EPS.

TTWO traded down $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.75. 1,014,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,271. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.18.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.